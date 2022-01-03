Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,559 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCQ stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.