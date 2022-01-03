Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,559 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.