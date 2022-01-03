Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

ONEQ opened at $60.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

