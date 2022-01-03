Calton & Associates Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $264.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.42 and a 200 day moving average of $258.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

