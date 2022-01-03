Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $140.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

