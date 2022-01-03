Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,916 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

