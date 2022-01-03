Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,078 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ABB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $38.66.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

