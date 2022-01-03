Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,454 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 482,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 249,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares during the period.

Shares of FVAL opened at $52.13 on Monday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

