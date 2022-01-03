Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF opened at $76.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.