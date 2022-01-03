Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,057,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $36.09 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

