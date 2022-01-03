Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 12,296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

PAWZ stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24.

