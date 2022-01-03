Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

