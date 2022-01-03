Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,014,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 59,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32,205.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 877,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 874,386 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.99. 38,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

