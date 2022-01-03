Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Up 65.2% in December

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the November 30th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of CFPZF stock remained flat at $$25.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 14,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,087. Canfor has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

