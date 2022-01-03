Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CGEMY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. 22,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

