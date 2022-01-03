Capital Analysts LLC Sells 35 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 268.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $517.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $409.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

