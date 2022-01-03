Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,949. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

