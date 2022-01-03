Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 420 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

