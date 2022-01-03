Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.32. 75,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,249,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $284.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

