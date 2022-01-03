Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6,685.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,737 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

