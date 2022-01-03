Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

