Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.0% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.03. 4,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average of $158.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.98 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

