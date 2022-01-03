Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $266.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

