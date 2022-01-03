Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $427.86 and its 200 day moving average is $412.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $440.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

