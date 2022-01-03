CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce $37.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.77 million. CareCloud posted sales of $32.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $139.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $140.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $116,685. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in CareCloud by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 2,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,103. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.84.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

