Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in December

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,306. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.