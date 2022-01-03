Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 505,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,063. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

