Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

CASA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,293. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 27.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

