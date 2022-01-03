Caspian Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $728.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.