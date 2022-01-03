Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.07. 2,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

