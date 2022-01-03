Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce sales of $36.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $138.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 845,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $713.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

