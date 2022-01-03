Ceera Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $178.85 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.83 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.