Ceera Investments LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.27 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

