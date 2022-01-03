CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $10.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on CX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 116.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth approximately $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 1,062.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 232,486 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 3,283.4% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,950 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 361,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,438. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

