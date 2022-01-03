Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $15.86

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $15.43. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 710 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

