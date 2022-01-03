CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$3.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.03. 450,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,608. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$517.39 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

