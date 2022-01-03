ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.45 Million

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One ChangeNOW Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. ChangeNOW Token has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $4,518.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.07 or 0.08063918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.50 or 1.00059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007623 BTC.

ChangeNOW Token Profile

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,888,980 coins. The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io . ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling ChangeNOW Token

