Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $87.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.36. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $88.72.

