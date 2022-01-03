Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $223.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

