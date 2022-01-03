Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,124,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

