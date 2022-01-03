Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.11 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $174.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

