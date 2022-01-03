Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chegg were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE CHGG opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.