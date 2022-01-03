Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chewy were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,948.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

