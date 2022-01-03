Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Toro makes up 1.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Toro worth $40,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 391.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $99.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a one year low of $92.62 and a one year high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

