Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

COF stock opened at $145.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.98 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.