Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

