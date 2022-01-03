Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $82,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Shares of INTU opened at $643.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $641.19 and a 200 day moving average of $571.82. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

