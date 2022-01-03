Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,389,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 493,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

CB opened at $193.31 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

