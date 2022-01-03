Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,823 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $25,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.45. 23,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,237. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

