CIBC Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.28.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The company has a market cap of C$584.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.56 and a 52 week high of C$14.97.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.