Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading Down 5.4%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.46 and last traded at $89.67. Approximately 11,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 239,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $763.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Citi Trends by 291.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

